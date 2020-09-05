From â€˜Uptop Bossâ€™ to â€˜Slim Bossâ€™: Teejay shows off new body

From â€˜Uptop Bossâ€™ to â€˜Slim Bossâ€™: Teejay shows off new bodySaturday, September 05, 2020
|
We might have to change dancehall artiste Teejayâ€™s name from â€˜Uptop Bossâ€™ to â€˜Slim Bossâ€™ after he showed off his new body on Instagram on Friday.
The entertainer shared pictures from a new music video, and immediately fans began talking about his obviously trimmer body.
â€œI like the transformation,â€ one person said on Instagram. â€œBabe u lose the belly Ÿ˜Ÿ”¥ Sexy Yuh F**k,â€ another added.
â€œUptop you loss mad weight! Yuh look good man Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ Looking good,â€ a female fan said.
Others also questioned what his secret was to losing the weight. Weâ€™re wondering too.
As the young people would say: â€œItâ€™s a good look, Teejayâ€
