From â€˜Uptop Bossâ€™ to â€˜Slim Bossâ€™: Teejay shows off new body

We might have to change dancehall artiste Teejayâ€™s name from â€˜Uptop Bossâ€™ to â€˜Slim Bossâ€™ after he showed off his new body on Instagram on Friday.

The entertainer shared pictures from a new music video, and immediately fans began talking about his obviously trimmer body.

â€œI like the transformation,â€ one person said on Instagram. â€œBabe u lose the belly Ÿ˜Ÿ”¥ Sexy Yuh F**k,â€ another added.

â€œUptop you loss mad weight! Yuh look good man Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ Looking good,â€ a female fan said.

Others also questioned what his secret was to losing the weight. Weâ€™re wondering too.

As the young people would say: â€œItâ€™s a good look, Teejayâ€