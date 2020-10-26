Full a style! Shenseea joins the ‘Gweh’ movement

Dancehall

artiste Shenseea is one of the latest Jamaican public figures to join the â€˜Gwehâ€™

movement, and she had brought her â€˜man-agerâ€™, Romeich Major, along for the

ride.

In the Instagram video that Shenseea shared on Monday, the dancehall artiste, Romeich and her disc jock, DJ Blackboi, are seen doing their versions of the dance move that was created by Desha Ravers while Ding Dongâ€™s Gweh plays in the background.

Of course, there was some â€˜madnessâ€™ in the mix, with Romeich prompting Shenseea to add her flair to the dance move. There was even a bit with DJ Blackboi showing off his very round belly. Â

â€œLmfao yâ€™all know I canâ€™t dance Ÿ¤£ #GWEH @dingdongravers @desharavers di dance Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ ku pan @djblackboi_1 & @romeichentertainment,â€ Shenseea captioned the video.

Many of the people who viewed the video couldnâ€™t help but laugh.

â€œYuh can mek dem tun yuh inna fool ee man Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£yuh can gwan man Lool,â€ one social media user said.

But it seems DJ Blackboiâ€™s belly almost stole the show.

â€œBlackbooi belly Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ a it a do all a di dance enu,â€ one person said.

Another added: â€œShe jiggled his belly!!â€

This video from Shenseea comes after other Jamaican public figures shared their â€˜Gwehâ€™ moves. There have also been dancing clips from Spice, Tami Chin, Wayne Marshall and sprinter Asafa Powell.