Full Circle: Several dancehall acts featured on British rapper’s album

Full Circle: Several dancehall acts featured on British rapper’s albumThursday, September 05, 2019
|
Grime legend Wiley is set to release Full Circle,
an album heavily influenced by dancehall.
The first track off the 14-track project is the Boasty remix that features international dancehall artiste Sean Paul, British- Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don and movie star Idris Elba. The track sets the pace for what to expect from the project. The song has been getting heavy rotations in the UK and the Caribbean with more than 71 million views on YouTube.
Track six is Bad Like We, a collaboration between US rapper Nicki Minaj and dancehall artiste Popcaan. The track is set to be released on September 13.
Full Circle will also feature other acts like Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Future, Kranium and Tory Lanez.
Popcaan (left) and Nicki Minaj will be featured on Full Circle.
The project is expected to be officially released in early October.
Wiley has stamped his name as a prolific British MC, rapper and music producer from East London. Some of his biggest hits are Wearing My Rolex and Cash In My Pocket.
â€” Written by Shania Hanchard
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy