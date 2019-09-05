Full Circle: Several dancehall acts featured on British rapper’s album

Grime legend Wiley is set to release Full Circle,

an album heavily influenced by dancehall.

The first track off the 14-track project is the Boasty remix that features international dancehall artiste Sean Paul, British- Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don and movie star Idris Elba. The track sets the pace for what to expect from the project. The song has been getting heavy rotations in the UK and the Caribbean with more than 71 million views on YouTube.

Track six is Bad Like We, a collaboration between US rapper Nicki Minaj and dancehall artiste Popcaan. The track is set to be released on September 13.

Full Circle will also feature other acts like Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Future, Kranium and Tory Lanez.

Popcaan (left) and Nicki Minaj will be featured on Full Circle.

The project is expected to be officially released in early October.

Wiley has stamped his name as a prolific British MC, rapper and music producer from East London. Some of his biggest hits are Wearing My Rolex and Cash In My Pocket.

â€” Written by Shania Hanchard