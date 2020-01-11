Future and Lori Harvey living their best lives in Jamaica

As Lori Harvey turned 23 years old this week, she was seen living her best

life with rumoured boyfriend Future and some of her closest friends.

Earlier this week, the Mask Off rapper was seen partying in Montego Bay with his friends at Lounge 2727 which is located on the Hip Strip. Top shelf liquor was the order of the day, as Future, decked out in full white, and the group sought to enjoy themselves. Entertainer Teyana Taylor and her husband, basketballer Iman Asante Shumpert, were also in the group.

However, a major talking point of the weekend is that Lori Harvey, the daughter of TV personality Steve Harvey, was celebrating her birthday with Future. This further confirmed rumours that Future and Lori are in a romantic relationship.

In recent times they have been seen hanging out together even as far as Nigeria, but it seems Jamaica is where they have been at their closest so far.

Future is just the latest international figure to be seen in Jamaica recently. Fellow rapper Gucci Mane was in the island just over the holidays while Leigh-Anne Pinnock of the British group Little Mix also passed through.