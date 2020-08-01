Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction

More

than three years after the highly publicised Fyre Festival famously fizzled out

in the Bahamas, merchandise and other “minor assets” are up for sale.

In a release Thursday, the US Marshals announced that 126 items from the festival will be auctioned off, with proceeds going toward the victims of Billy McFarland.

McFarland acknowledged defrauding investors of US$26 million in the 2017 Fyre Festival and over US$100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme after his arrest in the scam. He was sentenced to six years in prison in October 2018. Now 28, he’s serving his sentence at a low-security prison in Ohio, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

“The festival, billed as an ultra-luxurious event and “the cultural experience of the decade,” was supposed to take place over two spring 2017 weekends on the Bahamian island of Exuma. Models and celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski had promoted it on social media.

Customers who paid US$1,200 to over US$100,000 hoping to see Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos arrived to learn musical acts were cancelled. Their luxury accommodations and gourmet food consisted of leaky white tents and packaged food, prompting attendees to lash out on social media with the hashtag #fyrefraud.

– Associated Press