Gabrielle Union’s daughter says first word

Gabrielle Union’s daughter says first wordThursday, August 22, 2019
|
Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia’s first word is “bye”.
The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge welcomed her first child Kaavia – whom she has with husband Dwayne Wade – into the world via surrogate mother nine months ago, and has revealed the tot can now let people know when it’s time to go, as she’s learned how to say goodbye.
Gabrielle uploaded a video of Kaavia saying “bye-bye” on social media on Tuesday and later admitted that shunning the traditional first words of “mama” or “dada” just “says it all” about her tot’s unique personality.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: “I thought saying ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’ first was sort of natural, but then she started saying ‘Bye,’ which says it all. She’s very much her own person.
“We say ‘Hi’ and ‘Hey’ so she kinda gets that, she says that pretty OK. But when we leave her, we say ‘Bye-bye,’ and that’s what stuck. And that’s what is super clear. She’s very articulate with the ‘Bye-bye.’ ”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy