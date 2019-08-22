Gabrielle Union’s daughter says first word

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia’s first word is “bye”.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge welcomed her first child Kaavia – whom she has with husband Dwayne Wade – into the world via surrogate mother nine months ago, and has revealed the tot can now let people know when it’s time to go, as she’s learned how to say goodbye.

View this post on Instagram @kaaviajames speaks!!!! Get ready world. Next stop, #agt judges table! Bye bye.A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 20, 2019 at 3:12pm PDT

Gabrielle uploaded a video of Kaavia saying “bye-bye” on social media on Tuesday and later admitted that shunning the traditional first words of “mama” or “dada” just “says it all” about her tot’s unique personality.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “I thought saying ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’ first was sort of natural, but then she started saying ‘Bye,’ which says it all. She’s very much her own person.

“We say ‘Hi’ and ‘Hey’ so she kinda gets that, she says that pretty OK. But when we leave her, we say ‘Bye-bye,’ and that’s what stuck. And that’s what is super clear. She’s very articulate with the ‘Bye-bye.’ ”