GALLERY: Konshens, Kemar Highcon and more support Black Lives Matter protest

GALLERY: Konshens, Kemar Highcon and more support Black Lives Matter protestSunday, June 07, 2020
|
A growing number of Jamaican artistes have added their voices to protest racism and police brutality in recent times.
From Spice, who chanted her way down the streets of Atlanta, Georgia last week to Bounty Killer, joining the Black Lives Matter protest in Kingston yesterday, June 6, artistes have increasingly begun to use their platforms to share messages of equality and justice.
Dancehall mainstay Konshens and rising star Kemar Highcon, among others have added pleas to that of hundreds of thousands worldwide. The two were photographed at yesterday’s peaceful protest in Kingston, standing in solidarity with those who continue to suffer from the effects of systemic racism.
Below are more scenes of the protest from BUZZ photogs Chris Lewison and Anezka Libovicka:
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy