GALLERY: Konshens, Kemar Highcon and more support Black Lives Matter protest

A growing number of Jamaican artistes have added their voices to protest racism and police brutality in recent times.

From Spice, who chanted her way down the streets of Atlanta, Georgia last week to Bounty Killer, joining the Black Lives Matter protest in Kingston yesterday, June 6, artistes have increasingly begun to use their platforms to share messages of equality and justice.

Dancehall mainstay Konshens and rising star Kemar Highcon, among others have added pleas to that of hundreds of thousands worldwide. The two were photographed at yesterday’s peaceful protest in Kingston, standing in solidarity with those who continue to suffer from the effects of systemic racism.

Below are more scenes of the protest from BUZZ photogs Chris Lewison and Anezka Libovicka: