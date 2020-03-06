Worthy Park ‘raised the bar’ at Rum Fest 2020

Worthy Park ‘raised the bar’ at Rum Fest 2020Friday, March 06, 2020
|
The team from Worthy Park Estate was in the midst of all the excitement at last weekend’s Jamaica Rum Festival held at Hope Botanical Gardens on Saturday and Sunday!
On display were their two brands – Rum Bar Jamaica and Worthy Park Single Estate Rum.
With the full portfolio on offer, there was something to sample for every palette in the house – from the crowd favourite Rum Bar White Overproof Rum to the new, premium Single Estate Rum.
The vibe was amped up even further with dominos games, Virtual Reality versions of their Estate Rum Tour and a special challenge with Rum Bar Brand Ambassador Chi Ching Ching! The team most definitely ‘raised the bar’.
Here are a few highlights from the weekend at Jamaica Rum Festival!
