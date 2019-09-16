‘Game of Thrones’ dominates Creative Arts Emmys with 10 wins

‘Game of Thrones’ dominates Creative Arts Emmys with 10 winsMonday, September 16, 2019
|
Game of Thrones dominated the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday.
The HBO fantasy series picked up 10 awards in craft and technical categories at the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, winning awards for visual effects, non-prosthetic make-up, main title design and drama series casting.
Game of Thrones was feted for its eighth and final season during the second night of the annual awards ceremony.
Other big winners included HBO’s limited series Chernobyl, which picked up seven awards in total, including cinematography, sound, music and video editing.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also had seven wins in total, including Outstanding Guest Actress and Actor for Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby.
Bradley Whitford made history on the night as he became the first person to win an Emmy in both the comedy and drama guest categories.
The actor previously won for Transparent in 2015 and picked up the drama award for his work on The Handmaid’s Tale on Sunday.
