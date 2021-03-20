Gayle shows off his fun side with new dancing single ‘Wack We a Wack’

West

Indies cricketer turned recording artiste, Chris Gayle, dropped his latest

single Wack we a Wack showing

off his cool dance moves.

The single and video, which were officially released late Friday (March 19), shows off Gayle’s fun side while still sending an important message to fans.

“We wanted a high energy dancing song that the people can move to and once we created the hook Wack we a Wack everything else just came together nicely,” Gayle said.

While good to move to, the message is very clear, don’t be afraid to cut off people who don’t wish you well and are only there to use you because of who you are.

“There are persons around you that aren’t happy for you they are just there to use you and we don’t want no bad vibes or negative energy around us. Who not adding value to your life we a wack off the link,” Gayle added

The fun high energy video shows Gayle participating in the Wack We a Wack dance, a jazzy move he believes will catch on with the masses.

Gayle also sees his new found platform as a musician as an opportunity to share more with his fans and connect with them even more than he currently does as an award winning sports personality.

The ‘Universe Boss’, as he has been dubbed, says he is currently working on sharing more music with his fans, particularly in light of the warm reception he has received as a bonafide recording artiste.

Wack We a Wack was written by Gayle and his team, Camar “Flava” Doyles and Georvin Briscoe, at Triple Century Records, and is the second single from Gayle’s upcoming yet to be titled EP.

The first single, Blessings,already garnered notable traction since its release in February.