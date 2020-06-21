“Gelding” trends as Jamaican Twitter celebrates Father’s Day

When the word â€œgeldingâ€ trends on Twitter in Jamaica, itâ€™s almost always Fatherâ€™s Day. Scratch that, itâ€™s guaranteed to be Fatherâ€™s Day.

The day of celebration and recognition for the men who have played integral roles in the lives of their children also has another purpose if youâ€™re part Jamaican Twitter. Trolling.

The annual roast of the social platformâ€™s childless men began early and in earnest today, June 21.

For those who arenâ€™t aware, a gelding is a castrated animal, usually a horse, and, in Jamaica, is widely used to refer to a man who does not have a child.

While the exchanges were done primarily in fun, with barbs being traded back and forth between those with kids and those who prefer not to be puked on, there were others who just did not find the humour in the situation. They shared that itâ€™s all well and good to have a child and to be fulfilled, if thatâ€™s what you want, however there are those who do not want kids. Ever.

I hope yâ€™all know the tweets about not having a child is just gimmicks. Donâ€™t mek peer pressure force u to have a child and u not ready. Welcome to my Ted Talk.â€” Fitzroy (@IamMoosi) June 21, 2020

Additionally, there are people who are trying and are unable to conceive. And we letâ€™s not even mention the users who would rather not undertake the ongoing expenses of having a child, or worse, children.

Me being a gelding: â€” â–ªï¸ (@Zauvaughn) pic.twitter.com/CARJpEAlgNJune 21, 2020

Reproductive rights are a very personal thing, and we certainly believe everyone has a right to their own thoughts and ideals where those are concerned. As such, we wonâ€™t take a position on the argument of â€˜geldingsâ€™ verus fatherhood.

Bredda!!!! I was just gonna vent about this.â€” Simon Johnson (@guruintraining_) Man dem still a trouble man bout Gelding bus??!!!!Kmt. So annoying. Hear some youth, yes youth, a talk and d way they talk dem think pickney a easy thing. I had to assume that they're not there as much for their kids causeâ€¦. https://t.co/n4aFoZqLPrJune 21, 2020

Instead, we will share some of the tweets we think will bring a smile to your father, or give you reason to pause for a thoughtful moment as we wind down Fatherâ€™s Day.

Rather be gelding than nah mind my youth. Itâ€™s okay â€” Skeng (@TheMorrisonView) https://t.co/A8b1FTQGWvJune 21, 2020

On a lighter note, the gelding truck overload, full time now mi bail off â€” Ÿ­ (@Mvckinz) pic.twitter.com/AeIgIuzFu1June 21, 2020

Being a gelding is not as bad as having a jacket â€” _tonieee (@t_trowers) HAPPY FATHERâ€™S DAY pic.twitter.com/mtge5ji8tDJune 21, 2020

Happy Father's day but big up gelding demŸ˜©Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜« â€” Balkii Ÿ’€ (@Balkii_skvll) pic.twitter.com/TJtrrDsf4TJune 21, 2020

We here at the GSJ (Gelding Society of Jamaica) would like to take the time out to wish all the fathers on the timeline a Happy Fatherâ€™s Day! Thank you for doing what we have the balls to do but havenâ€™t. â€” GSJ President (@joelnotjole) Again. Happy Fatherâ€™s Day to you all!June 21, 2020

Giving this young man 1 more year to roam the streets as a gelding. After that him betta ready up!â€” GymCat (@bethannspeaks) June 21, 2020

Hop up pon d gelding truck Ÿ‘€ â€” W@xy (@Waxcaan) pic.twitter.com/OHaRu9WkKyJune 21, 2020

Unnu a trouble people bout gelding mek sure unnu a "SUPPORT" unnu uteâ€” Chavez Ÿ”´ (@chaviedon_) June 20, 2020