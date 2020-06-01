‘George Floyd could have been me’, says Spice

Dancehall artiste Spice says she is trying to put her best foot forward but she is actually grieving for George Floyd.

Spice told her Instagram following on Monday (June 1) that she identifies with Floyd, noting that it could have been her.

“I try to put out the best but I’m grieving inside for George Floyd, simply because that could have been me,” said Spice.

Spice encouraged protesters to continue agitating for change, as she wants her son to live in an America where he can walk the streets without fear of being killed by the police.

“Don’t stop the protest, I want my son to be free to walk the streets without being killed by a cop, only because he’s black” added Spice who threw her support behind the black lives matter movement.

Spice is among scores of Jamaican artistes, including heavyweight reggae acts like Queen Ifrica, Tanya Stephens, Ziggy Marley, Buju Banton, and others who have denounced the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25, 2020 in Minnesota.

The moments leading up to Floyd’s death were captured on video, showing a police officer kneeling in Floyd’s neck, as he struggled to tell officers he couldn’t breathe.

The video has sparked global outrage, resulting in protesting in North American cities as well as in Europe.