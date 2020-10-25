George Nooks granted 300K bail for cocaine charge

Entertainer George Nooks appeared in court on Friday (October 25) on charges of possession of cocaine and perverting the course of justice.

Nooks was charged a day earlier by the narcotics police following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Nooks, 57, was arrested on April 26, 2019 at a plaza in the Corporate Area where he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine. The entertainer has denied the allegation and was subsequently released by the police and a form sent to Director of Public Prosecutions. Nooks, who is represented by Christopher Townsend, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was offered bail in the sum of J$300,000 and is to return to court on January 13, 2021.

Nooks is best known for his 2001 hit God is Standing By.