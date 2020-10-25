George Nooks granted 300K bail for cocaine charge

George Nooks granted 300K bail for cocaine chargeSunday, October 25, 2020
|
Entertainer George Nooks appeared in court on Friday (October 25) on charges of possession of cocaine and perverting the course of justice.
Nooks was charged a day earlier by the narcotics police following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Nooks, 57, was arrested on April 26, 2019 at a plaza in the Corporate Area where he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine. The entertainer has denied the allegation and was subsequently released by the police and a form sent to Director of Public Prosecutions. Nooks, who is represented by Christopher Townsend, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was offered bail in the sum of J$300,000 and is to return to court on January 13, 2021.
Nooks is best known for his 2001 hit God is Standing By.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy