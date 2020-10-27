George Nooks wants back Benz seized by cops

George Nooks was

Nooks had his Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV seized during his arrest last Thursday on drug charges related to an April 2019 incident.

Donahue Martin, one of the entertainer’s attorneys, spoke with the Jamaica Observer yesterday regarding the seizure.

“My client has denied any wrongdoing…We are in the process of making an application for the return for his motor vehicle that is still in the possession of the police. When it is that disclosure is made to us, we can have a formal view on how we treat with the allegations,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer.

Nooks is out on J$300,000 bail after being arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on January 13.