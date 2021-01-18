George Nooks has bail extended to March 4

George Nooks has bail extended to March 4Monday, January 18, 2021
|
George Nooks had his bail extended to March 4 when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree on January 13.
“It [the case] was sent for mention to complete disclosure. His bail was extended to March 4,” Tom Tavares-Finson QC, one of his attorneys, told the Jamaica Observer.
Nooks is also being represented by Donahue Martin as well as Christopher Townsend and Kaysain Kennedy of the Corporate Area-based TWP Attorneys-at-Law.
The veteran singer was arrested for an April 2019 incident and charged with possession of cocaine and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
In October 2020, he spent a night in police lock-up, and his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV, was seized. It was subsequently returned to him.
Allegations are that Nooks ingested “some substance” after being accosted by the police in Liguanea, St Andrew, in April 2019. He was taken to Kingston Public Hospital for observation and subsequently released.
This is not Nooks’s first run-in with the law on drug-related charges. He was freed of a similar charge on May 21, 2019.
–BB
