Get ’em coins, sis! Shenseea is now a Savage X Fenty ambassador

Get ’em coins, sis! Shenseea is now a Savage X Fenty ambassadorMonday, September 21, 2020
Dancehall artiste Shenseea is definitely on a roll. Weeks after announcing that sheâ€™s an ambassador for popular clothing company, Pretty Little Thing, and then blazing up the airwaves with her hit collab Lighter, the Blessed artiste took her Instagram on Sunday (September 20) to share some more exciting news.
Shenseea is now an ambassador for Savage X Fenty! Wearing a blue set from the lingerie line, created by Barbadian and international superstar Rihanna, while leaning seductively against a wooden wall, she made the announcement to her fans.
â€œTun yuh on cause me body hot like drought Ÿ¥µÂ #ShenYengÂ is now an ambassador forÂ @savagexfentyÂ Ÿ¥³Â #SavageXAmbassador,â€ she wrote.
Her post was immediately flooded with people congratulating the â€˜ShenYeng Bossâ€™.
â€œCongratulations!!!! The world is definitely your oyster!!!!! It is yours for the taking,â€ someone commented
â€œGood choiceÂ @badgalririÂ @savagexfentyÂ Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ‘,â€ another said.
â€œChase the bag thatâ€™s what we all about glad to see a Jamaican ambassador for fenty am so excited,â€ someone added.
