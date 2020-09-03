Get inked! #iVotedJa trends as Jamaicans head to polls

Get inked! #iVotedJa trends as Jamaicans head to pollsThursday, September 03, 2020
Jamaicans are taking to social media to show off their pride after participating in the nationâ€™s general elections today, September 3.
With the incumbent Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Peopleâ€™s National Party both vying for the chance to lead the nation amid a growing pandemic, citizens are displaying their inked fingers and the hashtag #iVotedJa as a symbol of having participated in the electoral process.
However, many others urged those who will be making their way to one of the nationâ€™s 6,984 polling stations, to wear their masks, maintain social distance and sanitise.
Despite fears of the virus threat, which has infected over 2,800 Jamaicans, one voter said COVID-19 protocols were strictly enforced at her polling station.
One user said she voted and the process was fast, even though she did not have her national identification.
And if you have to vote, why not make it a family affair?
Some are also using the opportunity to give a not-so-subtle not to their party of choice. As a Jamaican, the message was not lost on us.
Voting began at 7:00 a.m. and will continue until 5:00 p.m. Those who are in line at 5:00 p.m. will be allowed
With both parties fielding candidates in all 63 constituencies, social media users are encouraging registered voters to go out and make their voices heard.
There are approximately 1,913,410 registered voters in Jamaica.
