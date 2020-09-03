Get inked! #iVotedJa trends as Jamaicans head to polls

Jamaicans are taking to social media to show off their pride after participating in the nationâ€™s general elections today, September 3.

Get out there and vote. â€” Khadijah Ÿ”¥ (@Khadijah_Knows) #ivotedja #JaVotes2020 pic.twitter.com/WCEWl5KccCSeptember 3, 2020

With the incumbent Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Peopleâ€™s National Party both vying for the chance to lead the nation amid a growing pandemic, citizens are displaying their inked fingers and the hashtag #iVotedJa as a symbol of having participated in the electoral process.

However, many others urged those who will be making their way to one of the nationâ€™s 6,984 polling stations, to wear their masks, maintain social distance and sanitise.

THE DAY is finally here! â€” Ricardo A. (@Ricaaduh) We are happy youâ€™ll be exercising your right to VOTE! Please remember to observe all the health protocols! Stay safe and #VoteAndGuhHome Feel free to show off your inked finger, using the hashtags #iVotedJa Ÿ—³ and #VoteAndGuhHomeStay safe! Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² pic.twitter.com/9tIeNogFv4September 3, 2020

Despite fears of the virus threat, which has infected over 2,800 Jamaicans, one voter said COVID-19 protocols were strictly enforced at her polling station.

Voting took me less than 10 minutes. Big up my polling station for the STRICT enforcement of covid control measures. â€” Teresita (@TeresaTTB) #IvotedjaSeptember 3, 2020

One user said she voted and the process was fast, even though she did not have her national identification.

â€” Islandgal BBW (@KajhaKajha) #iVotedJa Voting was quick and efficient and without a voterâ€™s ID so the right thing and vote ! pic.twitter.com/yw8AugjO0YSeptember 3, 2020

And if you have to vote, why not make it a family affair?

We voted â€” Big Ÿ‘ï¸Ÿ’ƒ (@tarabeti) #iVotedJA pic.twitter.com/pTgsUKP5GlSeptember 3, 2020

Some are also using the opportunity to give a not-so-subtle not to their party of choice. As a Jamaican, the message was not lost on us.

Yeah, nuh chattinz Ÿ””Ÿ””Ÿ””Ÿ”” â€” On Sep 3 VOTE JLP Ÿ””âœ–ï¸ (@captaintjr_) #iVotedJA Ÿ—³ pic.twitter.com/LDwoNUU48PSeptember 3, 2020

Voting began at 7:00 a.m. and will continue until 5:00 p.m.

With both parties fielding candidates in all 63 constituencies, social media users are encouraging registered voters to go out and make their voices heard.

There are approximately 1,913,410 registered voters in Jamaica.