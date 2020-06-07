Get involved in Science Genius, says Tanya Stephens

Get involved in Science Genius, says Tanya StephensSunday, June 07, 2020
|
Veteran reggae singer, Tanya Stephens, is encouraging students and
teachers to get involved in the Science Genius Jamaica Challenge.
The Science Genius Jamaica Challenge is an initiative focused on utilising the power of dancehall music and culture to introduce youth to science and related subjects.
Stephens, one of several brand ambassadors for the initiative, took to Instagram on Thursday (June 4) to promote the competition.
“There is this thing going on called the Science Genius competition that’s coming up. This is a competition geared at primary and high school students and teachers … a di maddest things, I wish I had this when I was going to school,” said Stephens.
“It is a combination of science and dancehall to create excitement in learning,” added Stephens.
Those wanting to participate in the challenge are encouraged to collaborate with their teacher to build a song based on their curriculum.
The 16-bar song is to be recorded on a rhythm provided by Science Genius Jamaica and sent to the entity before the July 7, 2020 deadline.
“Now picture this, you’re going to use scientific fact, scientific data to create something with your Jamaicaness; because you done know-i don’t have to tell you -you know, we skill, we talented, we just a burst, we exude everything that is awesomeness,” explained Stephens on Instagram.
Creator of Science Genuis, Professor Chris Emdin has partnered with Dr Renée Rattray, CEO TeachGood LeadGood for this epic B.A.T.T.L.E. (Bringing Attention to Transforming Teaching, Learning and Engagement in Science).
Other ambassadors for the event include Tifa, Wayne Marshall, Jesse Royal, and Agent Sasco.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy