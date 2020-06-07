Get involved in Science Genius, says Tanya Stephens

Veteran reggae singer, Tanya Stephens, is encouraging students and

teachers to get involved in the Science Genius Jamaica Challenge.

The Science Genius Jamaica Challenge is an initiative focused on utilising the power of dancehall music and culture to introduce youth to science and related subjects.

Stephens, one of several brand ambassadors for the initiative, took to Instagram on Thursday (June 4) to promote the competition.

“There is this thing going on called the Science Genius competition that’s coming up. This is a competition geared at primary and high school students and teachers … a di maddest things, I wish I had this when I was going to school,” said Stephens.

“It is a combination of science and dancehall to create excitement in learning,” added Stephens.

Those wanting to participate in the challenge are encouraged to collaborate with their teacher to build a song based on their curriculum.

The 16-bar song is to be recorded on a rhythm provided by Science Genius Jamaica and sent to the entity before the July 7, 2020 deadline.

“Now picture this, you’re going to use scientific fact, scientific data to create something with your Jamaicaness; because you done know-i don’t have to tell you -you know, we skill, we talented, we just a burst, we exude everything that is awesomeness,” explained Stephens on Instagram.

Creator of Science Genuis, Professor Chris Emdin has partnered with Dr Renée Rattray, CEO TeachGood LeadGood for this epic B.A.T.T.L.E. (Bringing Attention to Transforming Teaching, Learning and Engagement in Science).

Other ambassadors for the event include Tifa, Wayne Marshall, Jesse Royal, and Agent Sasco.