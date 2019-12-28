Get your game on! Perfect video games for the new year

For that video game lover, start 2020 off right with these cool BUZZ picks:

Electronic Arts have successfully produced arguably the most popular football gaming franchise on the planet. Year on year, FIFA delivers football gaming hits. This year’s FIFA 20 adds realism and improvements to both attackers and defenders.

FIFA 20 also adds Volta mode where players take the football to the streets with customisable characters and pitches all over the world. For an even sweeter gift, pick up FIFA Champions or Ultimate Editions for additional perks and features. FIFA 20 is available for the Play Station, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms and PC.

Captain Price is back for another instalment of one of the best Call of Duty games yet. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare returns with action and great storytelling. The single-player mode encourages long gameplay hours with an exciting storyline that switches up the battle and creates needed tension.

The graphics look stunning, and the sound design is excellent. There’s also online, multi-player mode where you can share in the controlled chaos on different game maps. The game is available for Play Station 4, Xbox One and PCs.

Super Smash Bros. is a legendary title that deviates from the traditional gameplay of other fighting games. Instead of a health bar, players get a damage counter that increases the closer you get to being catapulted from the stage.

Smash Bros. Ultimate includes one of the largest rosters in the game’s history. It includes fighters from Pokémon’s Pikachu to RYU from Street Fighters. Couple that with fast-paced melee, throwable items and unlockable characters and you get an amazingly fun game for the whole family. Smash Bros. is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Mortal Kombat 11 is perfect for more mature gamers who aren’t averse to blood and gore. The 11th instalment of the immensely popular fighting game series returns with familiar characters like the flaming Scorpion and the ice-cold Sub-Zero.

The storyline features a new, seemingly all-powerful, time-warping villain Kronika. She uses her powers to merge past and present timelines. Additionally, there are several iconic, downloadable characters, including The Terminator and The Joker. This title is available for the Play Station 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Enter one the most visually stunning and authentic racing games ever. Forza Horizon 4 fuses an immense vehicle collection, changing seasons and customisable characters into one giant, colourful and adrenaline-pumping racer.

The ever-changing weather conditions, combined with different challenges, adds to the already gorgeous cars on offer. This game is available for the Xbox One and PC.

Build the life and family you’ve always wanted with the Sims 4. Create any character you can conceive with several personality traits and body types. Choose your career path and watch child Sims grow from babies to adults.

The possibilities are endless. Remember to throw in an expansion pack to add to the base game experience. The game is available for the Play Station 4, Xbox One and PC.