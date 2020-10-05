Getting the bag! Usain Bolt stars in new Allianz ad

Usain Bolt continues to make bank three years after retiring from

athletics.

The eight-time Olympic champion is the star of the new Allianz Direct ad, showing off his prowess in yet another sport â€“ golf.

Bolt can be seen wearing typical golf wear, PUMA-branded, of course, while taking of the feat ahead of him, sinking the shot of his life. Itâ€™s not too difficult mind you, with the hole being about the size of an SUV, but thatâ€™s how easy it is to save on car insurance with Allianz, at least thatâ€™s what the company says.

Have you see the latest TV commercial of Allianz Direct? ðŸ‘€ ðŸ”¥ â€” Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) As you can see switching canâ€™t be easier, right? ðŸ˜‰ ðŸš™#Ad #AllianzDirect #SwitchAndSave #CarInsurance pic.twitter.com/5Eng6bG6FQOctober 5, 2020

The adâ€™s comical element is right up Boltâ€™s alley, reminding viewers what a showman the double sprint world record holder still is.

He first announced his partnership with the insurance company back in January of this year.

Bolt has been an in-demand athlete for his entire career, having signed lucrative sponsorship deals with international brands including Puma, Hublot, Gatorade, Virgin Media and Digicel among others.

He retired from athletics after the 2017 World Champions in London, England.