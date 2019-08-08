Getting your perfect bod: Try these 5 quick exercise moves

A pot shaped-belly in the age of the coveted “Instagram body” can be a big blow to anyone’s self-esteem.

However, achieving your desired bod can also be achieved through dedication to your exercise regimen and a balanced diet.

Below we’ve compiled a combination of exercises and how-to videos in partnership with Spry Training to help you get your desired results:

Lunge Chops

Stand with feet together, holding onto the ends of one dumbbell. Step forward with your right foot and lower into a lunge, reaching the dumbbell across the outside of the left hip. Then bring your alternative foot forward and land it into a lunge, reaching the dumbbell up and across to the right, rotating your torso as you lift. Return to starting position and repeat. Do the prescribed number of repetitions, and then switch sides to complete set. Do three sets of 12 repetitions each side.

Standing One-Arm Press

Grab a pair of dumbbells and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Now, raise the dumbbells in front of your shoulders, palms facing forward and press the right dumbbell overhead, keeping your arm in front of your ear. Slowly lower, then raise the left dumbbell. Continue alternating for 14 reps; complete three sets.

Curtsy Lunges

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hands on your hips. Take a big step back with your left leg, crossing it behind your right. Bend your knees and lower your hips until your right thigh is nearly parallel to the floor. Keep your torso upright and your hips and shoulders as square as possible. Return to start. Perform 10 repetitions and repeat, stepping back with your right leg. Add dumbbells once you master the movement with perfect form. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions for each side.

T Pushups

Start in a low plank position with your elbows bent so your body is two inches off the ground. Push up and, as you reach the top, lift your left hand and roll onto the outside of your feet, keeping your body aligned. Straighten your left arm so your fingertips point upward. Hold for one second before returning to start. Repeat on the other side. Complete five sets. For an additional core and balance challenge, stack your feet as you raise your arm.

Cardio

Activities like walking, running, swimming or cycling to protect the knees and ankles. The stair climber and the treadmill or incline are great cardio to lose weight all over while still building some muscle tone on the legs. A cardiovascular workout for at least 40-70 minutes, three to five times per week is recommended.

Try these out. Tell us if it worked for you.