Ghanaians call for Popcaan’s arrest for smoking weed in public

Dancehall artiste Popcaan took his ‘unruly’ behaviour to Ghana recently where he has been spending some time.

According to a report on Nigerian website Pulse, he was captured in a video smoking weed in front of the police there without any repercussion.

Ghanaians didn’t take kindly to the inaction of the police, especially as one of their own artistes, Kwaw Kese, had to spend time behind bars at the Kumasi Central Prison and was fined Ghc 1,200 in 2015 for possession of the illegal substance.

They are wondering if there are two different laws—one for them and one for foreigners. Kwaw Kese himself later took to his Instagram account to register his disgust.

Warning: Video contains expletive at the 2:50 mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kwaw Kese (@kwawkese) on Jan 10, 2020 at 11:27am PST

Popcaan reached out to a bruised Kwaw Kese and proposed a meeting so they could discuss ways to pressure the government in legalizing the weed there.