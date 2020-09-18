Fans upset after LeBron James loses MVP award to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Fans upset after LeBron James loses MVP award to Giannis AntetokounmpoFriday, September 18, 2020
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo has beaten LeBron James to the NBAâ€™s Most Valuable Player Award, according to reports.
Antetokounmpo, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, finished ahead of the Los Angeles Lakersâ€™ James and James Harden of the Houston Rockets.
It is 25-year-oldâ€™s second consecutive MVP Award, distinction few others have achieved. Other men to have won the consecutive titles include Magic Johnson, James and Stephen Curry.
Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, one steal and one block over the 2019-2020 season.
The Bucks were the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a league best 56-17 record but missed out making the conference finals. Antetokounmpo was not on court for the fifth and final game of the series against the Miami Heat due to an ankle injury.
Despite Antetokounmpoâ€™s feat, many fans took to the Internet to share their displeasure with todayâ€™s decision.
