Fans upset after LeBron James loses MVP award to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has beaten LeBron James to the NBAâ€™s Most Valuable Player Award, according to reports.

Antetokounmpo, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, finished ahead of the Los Angeles Lakersâ€™ James and James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

It is 25-year-oldâ€™s second consecutive MVP Award, distinction few others have achieved. Other men to have won the consecutive titles include Magic Johnson, James and Stephen Curry.

Lebron James is the most disrespected athlete of all time.â€” Joran Bolton (@joranb_) September 18, 2020

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, one steal and one block over the 2019-2020 season.

The Bucks were the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a league best 56-17 record but missed out making the conference finals. Antetokounmpo was not on court for the fifth and final game of the series against the Miami Heat due to an ankle injury.

Despite Antetokounmpoâ€™s feat, many fans took to the Internet to share their displeasure with todayâ€™s decision.

LeBron (MVP) and AD (DPOY) weâ€™re robbed.â€” Chris Manning (@LD2K) September 18, 2020

The word â€œvaluableâ€ makes us go cross-eyed & out-think ourselves. All I know is Lebron James is still the best player on the planet. If you think Giannis is the best, I donâ€™t know what planet youâ€™re on, but on this planet, Lebron James is still the best player. Period. â€” Nick Bahe (@NickBahe) https://t.co/vaiSSTPaENSeptember 18, 2020

How LeBron looking at Giannis MVP trophy â€” Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) pic.twitter.com/TgYBbdvnGRSeptember 18, 2020

Did Russia tamper with the voting?! This is an injustice! â€” Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) .@KingJames is the real MVP. https://t.co/wrXkB9jWSdSeptember 18, 2020

They just donâ€™t want Lebron to have more MVPs than Jordan. Itâ€™s that simple. The Fix has been in for years.â€” 73-9 and they LIED Ÿ (@CuffsTheLegend) September 18, 2020

â€” Jord â (@witnesssjordan) #NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 NBA MVP Award over LeBron James Me: pic.twitter.com/cDqwICphYlSeptember 18, 2020