GiGi Bryant still smiling: Vanessa Bryant thanks artist for digital portrait of daughter

To say that Vanessa Bryant is going through a rough time is an understatement having lost her husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna at the same time.

However, while she mourns her loss, she has found appreciation in some of the tributes pouring in from persons all over the world.

One such has been a digital rendering of her daughter by graphic artist Reina Koyana who imagined young GiGi in her fatherâ€™s Lakers jersey with a basketball under her arm wearing a purple jacket and a broad smile.

Reina had uploaded the piece three days ago where she told fans of her art that it wasnâ€™t for sale and it was available as a free downloadable wallpaper for their phones.

This really moved Vanessa who uploaded the artwork to her Instagram account with the caption, â€œSeeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball Ÿ€ under her arm, wrapped in Ÿ’œŸ’›love just warmed my heart. Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi.â¤ï¸ #Mambacitaâ€œ

She later thanked the artist under the initial post along with a heart emoji.

A number of other persons also thanked her for her wonderful piece of art.Â