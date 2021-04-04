GirlDad: Romeich says he has a daughter

BUZZ Fam, Romeich Major now a Girl Dad!

The artiste manager and businessman revealed the exciting news on a recent episode of Odyssey By Yendi, telling host, Yendi Phillipps that he always wanted a daughter.

â€œMi always want wah daughter and see mi get a daughter now, so dem inna trouble,â€ he said.

â€œIâ€™m gonna have a beautiful daughter, and Iâ€™m going to be happy,â€ a grinning Major added.

Well, you should know that that interview was prerecorded, because in a post on Instagram this morning, Major informed his followers that his daughter was born.

â€œFrom you know me you know fatherhood is everything to me. Happy to share that I have a little girl Ÿ¤©,â€ he wrote.

He is already father to son, Xzander, and is a father figure to dancehall artiste Shenseeaâ€™s five-year-old son, Rajeiro.

He told Phillipps that fatherhood has changed him, and was the motivation he needed to make his business a success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romeich entertainment (@romeichentertainment) Twins!

â€œI have Xan, and when I got him, that really turned me into a man. And den mi tell miself seh whatever I couldnâ€™t have back then, because family did treat mi bad. So mi tell miself seh mi haffi just work hard and mek sure seh mi son can good,â€ he said.

His biological son, Xzander lives overseas, but Major said he always makes time for his sons as he believes thatâ€™s integral to being a good father.

â€œFatherhood is all about love and spending time,â€ he stated.

Family

He also went into detail about how the bond that he now has with Rajeiro first developed. And it first started when he had to babysit the five-month-old baby while his mother was recording songs.

â€œMi even end up go buy di likkle playpen something dem because mi a seh dis boy everyday him deh pon mi table and mi hand and mi cya work good,â€ he said.

He added; â€œMi remember all one day wi go down a Ruption a do har [Shenseea] first photoshoot and him up deh a bawl bawl and mi gi him bottle and she a seh mi a di only person she see him tek dem something deh from. Mi and him just grow together till up to now, nobody cya tell mi seh a nuh mi son,â€

â€œMi fall in love with him, and mi business wid him more than mi business bout har [Shenseeaâ€™s] work.

Major shared that the bond he shares with Rajeiro is one that extends to his mom.

â€œEven now mi tell her [Shenseea] seh â€˜yow as much as me bring happiness to you, because you can do music and you bring an international ting to Romeich Entertainment now, him is still da factor deh.

â€œWe a everything. Wi a family, wi a friend, wi good inna everyway. Like, if she [Shenseea] nuh good, mi nuh good, and if mi nuh good, she nuh good.If she cry, mi cry, if she happy, wi happy.â€

He added that the same bond is shared with other members of his team too, referring to dancehall artiste Ding Dong as his â€œbest friendâ€.