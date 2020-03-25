Girls Club: ZJ Sparks to represent Jamaica on int’l IG Live party

Many

Jamaican entertainers are pretty much grounded during the coronavirus pandemic,

but ZJ Sparks is spreading her wings online.

The disc jock will be one of the selectors during an all-female Instagram Live party on Thursday. The event, Girls Club, is being hosted by American DJ and media personality Traci Steele. It will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. EST (3 to 9 p.m. Jamaica time).

â€œIâ€™m actually nervous and I never get nervous (deep breath). I want to shine a light on dope female DJs so I createdÂ #GirlsClub; an all-female DJ IG Live. We need your support more than ever; tag 2 friends below or post this to your story so they know The LADIES are taking over IG live Ÿ’ƒŸ½Ÿ’ƒŸ½Ÿ’ƒŸ½Ÿ’ƒŸ½ Mar 26th 4-10p EST,â€ said Traci, who has appeared on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

In addition to ZJ Sparks and Traci Steele, other women will be showing off their talent. They are DJ Big Sue, DJ Princess Cut, DJ Carisma, DJ Rashida and DJ Kiss.

ZJ Sparks is the last DJ on the roster, and her set begins at 9:30 p.m. EST (8:30 p.m. Jamaica time).