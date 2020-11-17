‘Give thanks’: Kranium shares blunt message on IG

‘Give thanks’: Kranium shares blunt message on IGTuesday, November 17, 2020
|
There was no
sugarcoating in the message Jamaican entertainer Kranium shared recently, as he
encouraged others to be grateful for what they have.
While acknowledging that life can sometimes be difficult, the We Can artiste said it is important to stay the course and be appreciative of the beds we sleep on and the roofs over our heads.
â€œI was watching the news this morning and saw something that really caught my else. Yuh see from yuh have a bed fi sleep pon and a roof over yuh head, everything else yuh can figure it out,â€ he said in the Instagram post on Monday.
â€œGwaan give thanks say yuh have a room fi gwaan s**k yuh gal breast inna and gwaan give thanks say yuh have a bed fi lay dung and gwaan tek f**k inna, my girl. And keep yuh r*** quiet and gwaan give thanks.â€
And although Kranium did not state what news item he saw, his message was well received with most people stating that the delivery was unexpected.
â€œNo mi never expect dat Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ give thanks people no sah you nuff fi stay so,â€ one social media user said.
â€œI needed to hear this today @kranium thanks Ÿ™Ÿ¼ Bless up,â€ another added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy