Give young people a chance: Twitter reacts to ministerial appointment of Mike Henry and Karl Samuda

On Wednesday, news broke that Karl Samuda has been appointed Education Minister. Samuda was given oversight of the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information after Ruel Reid was forced to resign in March 2019 because of corruption allegations.

And while the country was till digesting this news, it was then revealed that Mike Henry was appointed Ministry of Labour of Social Security.

While the Prime Ministerâ€™s reason for the appointment of these two political veterans remains unclear, it was pretty clear that Twitter did not like it.

Many took issue with the fact that younger prospects were overlooked to give the portfolios to Henry who is 85 years-old, and Samuda, 78-years-old.

Some used the platform to advocate for a retirement age for politicians.

Retirement age doesnâ€™t apply to politicians in Jamaica ?â€” Balla Sean (@Akim_Ypk) June 18, 2020

Mike Henry is 85 years old .. â€” I Am The Donâ— (@GullyFaEva) 1. Mike is older than the PNP.2. Mike is older than the JLP.3. Today is Mike birthday, Mike should retire.June 18, 2020

Others just couldnâ€™t understand the Jamaica Labour Partyâ€™s reasoning.

What is PM â€” Kenneth Russell (@tallawah) @AndrewHolnessJM really thinking? With all the young bright stars in the administration, Karl Samuda and Mike Henry? Unlessâ€¦election comethJune 18, 2020

Mike Henry is officially the minister of Labour?! â€” CGSâ„¢ (@carltongstew) pic.twitter.com/wwF0NKZhWtJune 18, 2020

Karl Samuda and Mike Henry both been MPs since 1980 LMAO bredda lol If Mike Henry wins the upcoming elections he's gonna be 90 by the end of his term lmao no dawgâ€” Ibrahim (@ibkonteh) June 17, 2020

Few years ago Most Hon PM removed Minister Samuda and Mike Henry from mainstream and placed them at OPM and people celebrated that he was charming out the old guard now they are back. What happened????â€” Dr Dayton Campbell, MP (@DaytonCampbell) June 17, 2020

People were especially critical of the governmentâ€™s decision given the fact that an election is looming.

Only reason I see brogad putting mike Henry as Labour minister is because elections are coming and MH is big in may pen.â€” Zyahm-bi ŸŒ» (@EXTRA_ordiinary) June 18, 2020