‘Give yourselves permission to have sex just for fun’, Tanya Stephens tells women

artiste Tanya Stephens issued some practical advice on Father’s Day (June

21) when she told women to enjoy casual sex but to ensure that they use

the necessary birth control options to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Stephens seemed to be addressing the issue of fathers who are inactive in the lives of their children.

“Ladies, please give yourselves permission to have sex just for fun, and just in case there’s a spill keep a morning-after pill handy,” said Stephens.

The veteran reggae act rehashed one of her old posts from Facebook, which noted that not all absent fathers are bad ones.

Stephens went on to explain that her father died in her infancy.

“Not every father who is absent is a bad father. Mine died when I was 1-year old,” said Stephens

Handing deadbeat dads a lifeline, the artiste noted that irrespective of how people feel about their fathers they should be appreciative as there is someone out there who would happily trade places with them.

“Those of you who have fathers who are still alive and you’re mad at them for whatever reason, just know there is someone over here who would trade places just to be able to know theirs,” said Stephens.