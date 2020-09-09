Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle for next ‘Verzuz’ battle

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle for next ‘Verzuz’ battleWednesday, September 09, 2020
|
We’re barely recovered from the record-breaking Verzuz battle between R&B elites, Monica and Brandy, only to get the news that the next battle will be between soul legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle.
BUZZ Fam, make it a date with your mom, and grandma because this will definitely be one for the books!
Vezuz made the announcement on their Instagram account on Tuesday.
“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting. Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one,” it said.
The two singing legends will be battle it out on Sept. 13. at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.
The Verzuz series was created by music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to entertain hip-hop and R&B fans stuck indoors during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Which songs are you expecting them to sing BUZZ Fam?
