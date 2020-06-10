‘Go cleanse your insides’: Lizzo is 100% fed up with body shamers

‘Go cleanse your insides’: Lizzo is 100% fed up with body shamersWednesday, June 10, 2020
|
Recording artiste Lizzo wants the world to know that
she’s not here for its entertainment or unrealistic body standards.
Never one to hold her tongue, the Truth Hurts singer hit back at haters who may have some opinions on her body in a TikTok on yesterday, June 9.
During a video montage which showed the singer working out and showing off her curvy body, she had this to say: “So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f–king business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.
“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them — whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds or work out or not work out — how ’bout you look at your own f–king self and worry about your own goddamn body. Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a f–king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”
Well, that’s that on that, it seems. What are your thoughts on Lizzo’s response, Buzz fam?
