‘Go Down Deh’ romps to ten million views on YouTube in a month

Spice has dubbed the song Go Down Deh the song of the summer and was overjoyed that the song remained trending throughout the month, signifying that fans have been actively playing and listening to the track.

“We did it Joe” she wrote as she sought to mimic the sentiments of joy that US Vice President Kamla Harris issued after hearing that they had won the US Presidential election.

Spice then went on to say “OMG Besties, I’m going live to celebrate this historic moment in dancehall. If it’s been done before please let me know because Go Down Deh Is still on trending one month now. I want to hug all of you. This is what real views with real people watching looks like” she wrote on her Instagram.

Dancehall heavyweight Shaggy also issued congratulations on the achievement and posted on his Instagram. He remarked “CONGRATULATIONS Spice 10million views in one month!!!! Well done” he wrote on his page.

The song is expected to get a further boost shortly as the trio of Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul are expected to perform on Good Morning America in June, which is certain to increase the popularity of the song when introduced to the mainstream audience.

The song has done extremely well, beating the likes of ‘Where You Come From’, a DJ Khaled track, featuring Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, Capleton and Barrington Levy, which was released in the same period.