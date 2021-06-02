‘Go Down Deh’ trio to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live

‘Go Down Deh’ trio to appear on Jimmy Kimmel LiveWednesday, June 02, 2021
|
It seems that ‘Go Down Deh’, the top charting song from Spice that features Shaggy and Sean Paul, is set for a further boost in the US, following news that the trio will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
They are booked to appear on July 15th on the night time programme that has featured the likes of fellow reggae superstar Koffee, who appeared on that programme in 2019.
Spice and Shaggy made the disclosure on their Instagram pages and took the opportunity to urge fans to tune in to the live show, which reaches millions of viewers in the US.
This latest development follows on news that the famous trio will appear on Good Morning America in a virtual event on June 11, as part of their 2021 concert series.
The song ‘Go Down Deh’ has been a major success for Spice, having ramped up over ten million views in less than four weeks.
