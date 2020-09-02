God made me do it: Kanye West says he had to interrupt Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs

God made me do it: Kanye West says he had to interrupt Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAsWednesday, September 02, 2020
|
American
rapper Kanye West revealed something rather interesting recently. He claims God
made him interrupt Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
Taylor was collecting the award for Best Female Video for her song You Belong With Me at the award show when Kanye ran on stage during her acceptance speech.
“’Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time,” he said, shocking the audience and viewers.
His action eventually led to a feud between him and Taylor.
In a recently released interview with entertainer Nick Cannon for an episode of his ‘Cannon’s Class’ podcast, Kanye said he got his instructions from God.
“Right now, God is giving me the information … If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back,” he said.
“It wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person before, and Single Ladies is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time. And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.”
And although his 2009 actions were influenced by God, Kanye didn’t turn to Christianity until years later.
“God brought me to my knees multiple times. The first time that I was put into the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us, and he uses us in different ways,” he said.
