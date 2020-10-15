GoFundMe account set up to help ailing soca artiste Blaxx

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help ailing Trinidadian soca artiste Blaxx, who is known for his hit song Hulk.

Blaxx, whose real name is Dexter Stewart, is currently being observed at the Medical Associates Hospital in St Joseph, Trinidad, as he continues to recover from surgery for kidney and lung complications.

The GoFundMe page, ‘Support Soca Artist Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart’, was set up on Wednesday and has already raised more than US$9,500 of the US$30,000 goal. So far, 210 people have donated.

“Help us support our Cultural Soca Icon Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart during this pandemic with his medical expenses, which arose from health complications. Let us treasure our Ambassadors. Any help would be greatly appreciated,” the description on the page said.

Blaxx’s manager, Giselle Gellineau-Penrose, explained that the page was created because many people had been reaching out to provide assistance.

“Your donations in any size is most appreciated, and we will ensure that he gets all the love and support you give. We thank you for the years of love and look forward to him being back on his feet. This account is necessary as many international persons have expressed their want to support,” Gellineau-Penrose said in a statement.

It is understood that Blaxx did surgery at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex in Trinidad and was discharged last week. But it appears his condition worsened, as less than a week after being released he had to be hospitalised again as he had fluids in his lungs.