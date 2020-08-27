Going ‘mad over’ Jada Kingdom’s ‘Budum’: Artiste releases vibrant video for song

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom is on a roll, and we are totally here for it!

The WiN artiste has finally released the visuals for her song Budum, and the fun, colourful video, directed by 300k, is all we expected, and a whole lot more.

Budum is her first single under a deal with Diploâ€™s Mad Decent label, and is produced by the German-born, Jamaica-approved producer known as Emudio.

For the visuals, weâ€™re taken into a fantasy world, mimicking that of the cover photo for the song; daisies, a rabbit, and peaches (or a** emojis for context).

The song has become sort of â€˜a call to twerkâ€™, so it was only right that the video highlighted that. And fans were not disappointed; thanks to the seamless, and fun choreography of Shamara â€œInspireâ€ Spencer, they can even join in on the dancing while watching.

â€œItâ€™s been such a crazy year with the pandemic I just wanted to release a song that is fun and will make people happy and want to dance again,â€ Jada told Vibe. â€œHopefully Budum will have everyone whining their waists and rocking their bodies again and help us to forget some of the craziness going on around us,â€

Released today (August 27), the video has so far amassed almost 50,000 views on YouTube, and fans are praising Jada Kingdom for her consistency in releasing creative videos.

â€œJada Creative, Unique styles are DIFFERENT!,â€ one viewer said.

â€œMe like how she different from other female dancehall singers..she just unique aw creative,â€ another person commented.

â€œJada the video everything come out Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥,â€ another added.