Gold from prison: Vybz Kartel shows off plaque

Incarcerated

deejay Vybz Kartel showed that he has a few accolades under his belt when he

shared a picture of the Gold plaque he got for Fever.

The track, which was released in 2016, was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America after it sold more than 500,000 units.

Kartel decided to brag a bit recently by sharing a picture of a female holding the plaque. Â

â€œEverybody posting accolades so mi a mek a post. #GoldFromPrison #whobadso? #GAZANATION @tjrecords @dunw3ll @therealshortbossmuzik @zojakworldwide,â€ he captioned the post.

The song was produced by Linton â€œTJâ€ White with Mario â€œDunw3llâ€ Dunwell being credited as the co-author of the track. It appeared on the deejayâ€™s King of the Dancehall album.

After sharing a picture of his plaque, Kartel later turned his attention to Popcaan, congratulating him on his Billboard achievements.

â€œBlessings Pon Blessings Dweet Ute @popcaanmusic. Far U A Fwd From Dem Deven Know Datt Hard Work N Determination Dweet From Then Till Now. Upfully Fam From E Gazanation @vybzkartel Real Boss Big Up @notnicerecords. Anyweh Anytime,â€ he said.

Popcaan responded with gratitude.

â€œRespect my G!!! you always believe ina me talentâœŠŸ¿ and always confident say popcaan ago lock the world, a you tell raggie me a the next kartel, and me never make yo words go to waste and never will..!!!! Blessings me daddy @vybzkartel and bless up @grunggaadzilla same speed a you start it,â€ the Unruly Boss said.

The Firm And Strong artiste received the plaques from Billboard for the success of his projects, Vanquish and Fixtape.