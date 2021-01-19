Golden State Warriors snap LA Lakers’ win streak in 115-113 game

The Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors

came from 14 down to defeat reigning NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers last

evening.

The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter to close a double-digit deficit and beat the Lakers 115-113.

The Lakers started off strong, opening up a 19-point lead in the first quarter before the Warriors put in a mighty performance in the final quarter.

With 5:52 on the clock, Golden State trailed 106-97 before going on a scoring spree that saw them end the champs’ five-game win streak.

After the game, Curry, who scored 26 points, said, ““We kept our composure. The second unit was amazing both halves,” Curry said. “We got some momentum in the second half to give us a chance and carry us down the stretch. It was similar to the Clippers game. We’ve done it twice now, but want to get leads early.”

The Lakers’ top man, LeBron James, said there were some “tough calls” against the team in the second quarter that made them undable to “get back into a rhythm.”