Gone! Duke and Duchess Wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

The Brits aren’t taking the news well.

Prince Harry and Megan’s wax figures were removed from the royal family exhibit.

After announcing their stepping down from royal duties, the people of London are not pleased. The Madame Tussauds Wax Museum seems to be among those disgruntled with the announcement.

The museum took the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s request of ‘stepping down’ literally. Presently, there is an awkward space beside the Queen and the rest of the family.

Following the photos and videos of the missing royals going viral, the General Manager, Steve Davies at the Madame Tussauds addressed the issue.

“Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals,” he told The Independent.

He continued, “As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

Prince Harry and Megan’s announcement have sparked outrage with their decision to step down not only amongst the Royals but with the British public who have been supporting them. Also, it’s believed that the couple’s statement was released without the knowledge of the other members of the royal family.