‘Good News’! Megan Thee Stallion drops debut album

Megan Thee Stallion released her hotly anticipated debut album Good News Thursday night.

The 17-track project comes on the heels of her being named the ‘Rapper of the Year’ by GQ magazine, and having two of the year’s hottest songs, and Billboard Hot 100 toppers, WAP, a collaboration with Cardi B, and Savage (Remix) featuring Beyoncé , which is included on the album.

There’s also some Jamaican flavour present, naturally, as dancehall star Popcaan features on the track Intercourse.

The 25-year-old’s album opens with Shots Fired, a track which seemingly addresses the July incident with fellow rapper Tory Lanez which left her nursing gunshot wounds to both legs. The line “I know you want the clout, so I ain’t saying y’all name”, is a less than subtle hint that she’s far from done telling her side of the story.

Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony charges this week.

Megan Thee Stallion is expected to be one of the frontrunners when the Grammy Awards nominations are announced next Tuesday.