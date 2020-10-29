Good news: Popcaan making big moves on Billboard charts

Dancehall

artiste Popcaan continues to make big moves, as his track, Twist and Turn,

is now on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

It is understood that the song, which features Drake and PartyNextDoor, is now at number 50 on the chart.

The song is also at number 32 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Songs chart.

Twist and Turn is one of 19 tracks on Popcaan’s Fixtape album, which was released in August.

This development is just one of the many good things that have been happening with Popcaan lately, as he was recently featured on the remix of Maroon 5’s Nobody’s Love.

In addition, he has teamed up with Canadian rapper Preme for a mixtape called Link Up. It features songs with international stars Wiz Khalifa, French Montana and Davido.

There’s also a song called Avengers that he did with British entertainer Loski.