Google Pixel 4A leaks and renders

Google’s Pixel line showcases premium

smartphones with stock Android. Since its inception in 2016, Pixel devices have

demonstrated Google’s vision for the Android platform, going head to head with

Apple’s iPhone.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are the latest premium offerings from Google. However, leaks and renders suggest that a more budget-friendly Pixel 4a is on the horizon.

Some unofficial device renders by 91mobiles have surfaced online. The renders came thanks to a partnership with the 91mobiles team and leaker @OnLeaks. Due to @OnLeaks good track record, the renders may be very similar to the finished product by Google.

The renders show a near-edge to edge screen with a hole punch camera on the top-left. The report suggests that the Pixel 4a will have either a flat, 5.7 or 5.8-inch screen. The slim bezels could mean that Google is abandoning its Project Soli face-scanning technology present in the Pixel 4 duo.

The system allows users to securely authenticate using only their faces, much like Apple’s Face ID. However, news broke shortly after that Google’s advanced face-scanning tech works even when the user’s eyes are closed. That means that someone could gain access to a Pixel 4 or 4 XL while a user slept. Google could opt for a more traditional fingerprint scanner. The render shows what appears to be a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Additionally, there is a square camera housing on the back with a single camera and a flash. The rear of the device appears flat and could be plastic instead of glass, while the base of the device has a USB-C port flanked by speaker grilles.

Excitingly, there’s still a headphone jack on tow for all the wired music goodness.

The Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL released last year as cheaper alternatives of the flagships Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. With a starting price of only US$399, the Pixel 3a brought the same noteworthy camera of its flagship sibling down a more economical and less spec-heavy device.

Sure, Google made compromises with their more budget-friendly device, but the 3a and 3a XL provided a decent pure-Android experience. The Pixel 4a will most likely continue the trend of an excellent camera, pure Android and a pocket-friendly price tag.

These are unconfirmed pieces of information and the device revealed may be different from what’s seen here. However, if history serves as evidence, the leaks may be a close match.