Google releases first Android 11 Developer Preview

Thereâ€™s already an Android 11 Developer Preview available for download. On February 19, Google released an early Developer Preview for its forthcoming Android OS update Android 11.

Dave Burke, VP of Engineering, revealed upcoming features in a post on the Android Developers Blog.

Itâ€™s important to note that this early build is solely for developers, so the only way to get it on your device is through manual download and flash. Speaking of smartphones, the Android 11 Developer Preview is available for Pixel 2, 3, 3a, or 4 phones.

This year marks the earliest ever Android Developer Preview release. That gives developers more time to review the software and provide feedback on the new OS.

Google I/O runs from May 12-14 this year. Itâ€™s when Google will show off its new OS packed with fresh features for all Android users.

So, whatâ€™s new with Android 11? Here are some highlights.

New Privacy and Security options

One significant addition to Android is â€œOne-time Permissionâ€ for apps. The feature is like Appleâ€™s iOS implementation that grantâ€™s location permission to apps only once. Whenever you use the app again, it must send another request to access your location.

The â€œOne-time Permissionâ€ feature extends to both the microphone and camera in the new Android build. Its inclusion will provide greater security and privacy for those who want to restrict certain apps to single-use access.

New ways to communicate

The Android team is bringing new ways to communicate.

For starters, thereâ€™ll be a new section in the notification shade dedicated to conversations. The new feature will allow easy access to current discussions with some apps.

Next, thereâ€™s the new â€œBubblesâ€ feature, which works like the Facebook Messenger circles that live on your screen when you have ongoing conversations. Multi-tasking has always been a high priority on Android and now, youâ€™ll be able to do other things while still maintaining active chats on screen. Bubbles API is available for developers to use when designing their chat and messaging apps.

Also, youâ€™ll be able to add images to chats right in the notification shade. I donâ€™t know who would use this feature, but itâ€™s there.

Addressing App compatibility issues

There are new app compatibility features coming in Android 11. Ÿ™ŒŸ¾ Itâ€™s great to see renewed efforts in this category as new Android OS updates render some apps unusable. The new features include measures to reduce the effect a new OS has on specific apps.

Additionally, there are built-in functions that let developers test and debug apps by manually switching on and off particular changes within the OS. With individual toggles, developers will be able to find problem areas and fix them, so their apps work well after updates.

All the above features propel the Android platform forward. But, donâ€™t be too hasty to try out this early build. Thereâ€™s a reason itâ€™s for developers only.

These previews are often very unstable as theyâ€™re designed for testing and will probably make your daily life miserable. Unless youâ€™re a developer, steer clear of the early builds and wait for more polished versions released to the public.

Better yet, wait for Google I/O 2020.