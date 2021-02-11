Gorilla Glue finally removed from scalp of woman who went viral

Gorilla Glue finally removed from scalp of woman who went viralThursday, February 11, 2021
|
Â Tessica Brown, known by many as â€œGorilla Glue Girlâ€, is finally free of the adhesive spray which made her go viral.
As reported, Brown flew to Los Angeles to have the glue removed from her hair after a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon reached out to perform the surgery free of charge.
The procedure, valued at US$12,500, took roughly four hours to complete with Brown put under a mild anaesthesia throughout.
The surgeon, Dr Michael Obeng, detailed the process in a video.
â€œI looked up the compound, the main active ingredient in Gorilla Glue, polyurethane, and we figured out the science and how to break it down,â€ he said. â€œSo I decided, weâ€™re going to reinvent the wheel.â€
Brown gained online popularity last week after she shared TikTok videos with the result of her substituting hairspray with Gorilla Glue, which could not be removed despite more than a d dozen washes.
