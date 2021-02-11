Gorilla Glue finally removed from scalp of woman who went viral

Â Tessica Brown, known by many as â€œGorilla Glue Girlâ€, is finally free of the adhesive spray which made her go viral.

As reported, Brown flew to Los Angeles to have the glue removed from her hair after a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon reached out to perform the surgery free of charge.

The procedure, valued at US$12,500, took roughly four hours to complete with Brown put under a mild anaesthesia throughout.

The surgeon, Dr Michael Obeng, detailed the process in a video.

â€œI looked up the compound, the main active ingredient in Gorilla Glue, polyurethane, and we figured out the science and how to break it down,â€ he said. â€œSo I decided, weâ€™re going to reinvent the wheel.â€

This woman put gorilla glue in her hair and now itâ€™s stuck in this one style Ÿ˜­ â€” Raven DarkhÃ¶lme (@LeBlossommm) pic.twitter.com/521Yv95eYcFebruary 4, 2021

Brown gained online popularity last week after she shared TikTok videos with the result of her substituting hairspray with Gorilla Glue, which could not be removed despite more than a d dozen washes.