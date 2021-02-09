‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ to undergo procedure; considers lawsuit

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ to undergo procedure; considers lawsuitTuesday, February 09, 2021
|
Tessica Brown, also known as â€œGorilla Glue Girlâ€, will fly to Los Angeles, California to undergo a procedure to remove the adhesive from her hair.
All this after Brown spend 22 hours in the emergency room on the weekend attempting to have the glue removed from her scalp.
TMZ reports that the hospital staff was not sure how to treat her scalp after she used the glue as a substitute for hairspray. Itâ€™s reported that they attempted to use rubbing alcohol to dissolve the glue.
A GoFundMe page she created on Sunday raised more than US$13,000, surpassing the $1,500 goal she had set to help cover medical bills.
Itâ€™s reported that Brown has since gotten a lawyer to advise her on legal options.
Gorilla Glue released a statement expressing sympathy for Brown, but also noted that its product warns against use on eyes, skin and clothing.
