Govana adds fiery verses to Jaz Elise’s ‘Fresh and Clean’

Jaz Elise may

have made the right decision when she decided to put Govana on Fresh and

Clean, as his two verses are likely to bring more attention to the song.

The music video for the track was shared on YouTube on Friday morning, and it was the first time the public was hearing the full song that included two fiery verses from Govana.

With cameos by entertainers Protoje and Chi Ching Ching, the song shows Jaz Elise and Govana looking rather ‘fresh and clean’ in various outfits. There was a scene with skateboarders, as well as another scene with a photoshoot.

In an interviewer with Fader, Jaz Elise explained that the video also tells the story of a boy who wants to learn to ride a bicycle.

“The video was just the perfect visual to show people in their element. It tells a beautiful story of a little boy who has a dream to learn how to ride a bicycle; he was in a situation where it didn’t seem possible and he found a way to just make it happen,” she said.

Viewers of the video are convinced that this version of the song will do better than the first one Jaz Elise released last year.

“This ago finally get the recognition it need,” one person said.

Another added: “The song gonna finally blow up as it should from the start!”

Fresh and Clean was first released last year summer. That music video has received more than 500,000 views since it was uploaded on YouTube.