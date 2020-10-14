Govana breathes new life into Jaz Elise’s ‘Fresh and Clean’Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|
Jamaican
entertainer Jaz Elise got some attention when she released Fresh and Clean
last year, and she is kicking things up a notch with a Govana remix.
Their collaboration will be released on Friday.
â€œPpr ppr ppr ppr !!! See yah now. My new single Fresh & Clean Ft @govanagenna a fawud this Friday Oct 16. Please Pre-save the track now! Link in bio,â€ Jaz Elise said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, noting that the track was produced by JLL.
The post also had a photo of Govana and Jaz Elise.
Jaz Eliseâ€™s Instagram followers first got a taste of the collaboration on Tuesday when the purple-haired entertainer shared a video in which she was dancing to Govanaâ€™s lyrics.
The music video for the first version of Fresh and Clean that Jaz Elise released last year has been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that her fans are excited to hear the remix with Govana.
â€œThe wait is over Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² know @jllprod make this as dope as the original Ÿ’¯ upmove Jaz,â€ one person said on Instagram.
Another added: â€œWatch da whistle deh Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ cleeeeaaaaaaan.â€
