Govana denounces domestic violence in trending video

Dancehall artiste Govana has denounced domestic violence in the music video for H.A.M.A.N.T.S Convo.

Govana has the number one trending video in Jamaica with H.A.M.A.N.T.S Convo, and it’s not hard to understand why.

The visuals premiered on Friday and features online personality Deno Crazy, who plays Chris, a husband who becomes friends with his wife’s paramour, celebrity deejay Govana.

‘Govi’ has arguably distinguished his catalogue beyond his sound and style of deejaying, but also his knack for being a storyteller who explores ‘man and woman’ relationships.

H.A.M.A.N.T.S Convo is no different, but sees Govana using the video as a promotional tool to end violence against women, a timely message in light of the recent domestic murders in 2020.

Directed by longtime collaborator RD Studios, Chris flies in to spend some time with his wife, a shapely belle named Keisha. As the Mrs fixes him a plate, Chris finds out there’s a mister in her life when he answers a phone call.

View this post on Instagram HAMANTS CONVO OUT NOW!! PRODUCED AND MIXED BY @EMUDIO VISUALS BY @ruptiondiboss HAMANTS OUT NOW BIG UP CHRIS @deno_crazy A MAD THINGA post shared by GOVANA GENNAGENNA (@govanagenna) on Jan 17, 2020 at 5:00pm PST

“Mek mi talk to Keisha deh,” Govana says as blazes some herb outside, away from his friends. Chris stops playing video games and enquires about the unidentified caller, who later reveals himself as the popular deejay Govana. Fanning out, Chris warms up to Govi but soon becomes enraged when the entertainer spills the tea on his sex sessions with his wife and goes on to assume Chris is her relative.

As perhaps some men would do in that situation, Govana heads over to his friends and puts the phone on speaker, as Chris heads to the kitchen and caresses a butcher knife. His anger is pushing him to murder his wife and end his own life, but Govana reassures him that it wouldn’t be worth it as it was just sex and nothing to end a life over.

But not everyone will think the way Govana does, which he highlights through his friend who bashes Chris for answering his wife’s phone and being a ‘gyal clown’. Govana denounces his friend for not talking Chris out of resorting to violence, and with more reasoning, Chris puts the knife down and confronts Keisha without it getting physical.

The video ends with the couple video calling the deejay, Keisha bashing Govana for kissing and telling, and naturally some promo of Govana’s Human and Monsters Are Not the Same (H.A.M.A.N.T.S) album.

The storyline may not be the same in the cases of domestic abuse turned fatal, but Govana offers a positive message of conflict resolution through conversation, instead of impulsive action or anger, which has led to the deaths of several females and males over the years.

Other local artistes like D’Angel, Queen Ifrica and Shavun have recorded new music since the start of 2020, inspired by the increased cases of violence against women.

Twenty-six-year-old Nevia Sinclair was allegedly murdered in her sleep by her estranged boyfriend in St Elizabeth last week. Hours prior, Jamaica Defence Force Corporal Doran McKenzie murdered his spouse, Suianne Easy, in St Catherine. He ended his own life thereafter.