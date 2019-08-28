Govana set to release first album

Dancehall recording artiste Govana is set to release his anthology Humans and Monsters Are Not The Same.

The artiste will be releasing the project later this year, featuring 14 songs including collaborations with Dre Island and Tarrus Riley.One and Move

The Spanish Town native has been promoting the album heavily, dropping four tracks on the upcoming anthology including lead single ‘Champ’ followed by ‘The Light’ featuring Reggae crooner Dre Island, ‘Unanswered’ with Tarrus Riley and the latest track ‘Loyalty’.

The anthology will be produced by Big Zim, Chimney Records, CJ The Chemist, Emudio Productions, Quantanium Records, The Ultimate Dream Team and LMR Productions.