Govana wants listeners to ‘hol a vibe’ with new album

Govana was in good spirits as he launched his album on Wednesday. (Photos: Sheldon Llewellyn/BUZZ)

Despite months of teased release dates and speculations, fans of dancehall artiste Govana were finally given a taste of his new album, Humans And Monsters Are Not The Same.

The album launch was held on Wednesday at the MECA Lounge in Marketplace, St Andrew.

Satisfy hunger

The much-anticipated anthology may have had an incredibly drawn out release, but supporters flocked the venue to satisfy their hunger.

The album features 14 carefully-crafted songs, as well as a bonus track. There are also features from Jamaican acts like Protoje, Tarrus Riley and Dre Island.

Some of the tracks on the album are Champ, Impossible, The Light, Mental Slavery, Unanswered, I Really, Loyalty, Pray, In the City, Ole and Sleep.

Govana told BUZZ that the concept for the album came out of a discussion with his son.

“Humans and Monsters came from my son. We were listening to an album at the time, and then, one of my elders said to me you are a musical monster and my son was in the car at the moment and he asked: ‘Daddy, why your friend called you a monster?’, and mi seh him a talk bout music and he said: ‘Humans and monsters are not the same, daddy’,” he said.

Spotlight

The artiste, who hails from Spanish Town, is has had a major year, releasing several popular tracks that have propelled him into the spotlight.

And although many of his songs can be considered raunchy, Govana said that his album may be considered therapeutic.

“Positivity and holding a vibe, it’s a medz music where you can sit down and listen it and hold a vibe. It shows positivity. Even though you are going through a lot, there are other people out there who are going through worse than you, and whatever you are going through, you can make it just like Govi Govi,” he said.

Aidonia’s protege

Known as the protege of dancehall frontrunner Aidonia, Govana took to the stage to share that Aidonia has been a monumental figure in his life.

“Aidonia, big up yuhself, me general. A your mixtape really and truly mek mi wah be an artiste, honestly speaking. Mi general, mi boss, mi bredda for life nothing can change that,” he said.

And Govana is also grateful for his fans across the globe who have been listening to his songs.

“I think they have been reacting good already. I mean, Loyalty and Champ, are all big songs among others that are loved across the world. They have been responding great so far,” he said humbly.